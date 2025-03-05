El “Gran Hermano” de Adorni: botón muteador y elección popular de periodistas

El vocero presidencial confirmó que hay ideas insólitas en danza.

El vocero presidencial, Manuel Adorni, confirmó este miércoles que evalúa implementar cambios en la sala de prensa de la Casa Rosada y en las conferencias de prensa. Entre otras cosas, está la posibilidad de hacer que la gente elija quiénes preguntan, una especie de “Gran Hermano periodístico”.

“En caso de hacerlo, es simplemente para evitar, por ejemplo, que le arranquen el micrófono de la mano a gente que trabaja en Casa Rosada. Prefiero yo mutearlos y se terminó el problema”, intentó aclarar cuando se habló del botón muteador.

Además, Adorni reveló que el Gobierno analiza un nuevo sistema para seleccionar a los que participan de las conferencias. “Estamos pensando un esquema en el que los periodistas puedan ser elegidos por la gente, lo estamos diseñando de una manera que la gente se sienta representada e informada y que ustedes (por los periodistas) sientan también que pueden hacer el mejor trabajo para sus medios”, afirmó.

El objetivo, en el fondo, es seguir sumando youtubers libertarios o periodistas de medios que no son representativos. Uno de los que salió a festejar la medida fue el periodista español Javier Negre. Grabó un video con uno de los acreditados, Félix Alvarez, quien hizo una paralelismo con el frustrado proyecto del kirchnerismo para elegir a los jueces.