“Estamos de paso”: Tinelli se suma al canal de streaming apuntado por el Gobierno

El conductor dijo que estará los martes y miércoles en Carnaval, donde ya están Rial, Canosa y otros.

Marcelo Tinelli confirmó en las últimas horas que se sumará, junto a un gran equipo, a la programación de Carnaval, el canal de streaming denunciado por el Gobierno por los audios de Diego Spagnuolo. El conductor dijo que estará los martes y miércoles con un programa denominado “Estamos de paso”. Eso obligaría a reordenar la grilla.

“Estamos definiendo la fecha de arranque. Está bueno el elenco, somos muchos. Vamos a recrear lo que fue la primera época de Videomatch. Vamos a tener mujeres picantes, familiares míos, se va a armar un lindo equipo”, dijo Tinelli en un audio.

El canal Streaming fue denunciado por el Ministerio de Seguridad que encabeza Patricia Bullrich cuando se filtraron algunos audios de Karina Milei. Ahí mismo se habían difundido los audios de Spagnuolo. El fiscal Stornelli rechazó allanar a los periodistas involucrados pero decidió investigar quiénes son los dueños del canal, a que se vincula con Pablo Toviggino, el segundo de la AFA. El dirigente lo rechazó públicamente.