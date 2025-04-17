Explosivo mensaje de Mariana Fabbiani contra Canosa y Adrián Suar: “Me amenazaron”

La conductora habló al comienzo de su programa. Ver video

Mariana Fabbiani se paró frente a la cámara y le habló a Viviana Canosa. La conductora denunció que la amenazaron con contar cosas de su vida privada y le pidió a Adrián Suar que intervenga cuanto antes.

“Ayer me amenazaron desde la pantalla y por privado”, arrancó la conductora su monólogo. Y agregó: “Viviana Canosa decí lo que tengas que decir. Viviana Canosa nació chancho y morirá chancho”. 

Con un tono muy llamativo para Fabbiani, también se dirigió a Suar y a las autoridades de canal 13, donde trabajó muchos años: “Le voy a preguntar a Adrian ¿Que estas haciendo? ¿Que estas haciendo?”

Visiblemente enojada, Fabbiani contó al pasar que Canosa pidió trabajo hace poco tiempo en la productora Mandarina.

Martín Candalaft, columnista del programa, se metió en la polémica, y le contestó a Canosa, que lo había tratado de mentiroso. “En diciembre me llamó para ir a su programa y le dije que no”, contó. En el programa de hoy, el periodista ratificó que Canosa y su abogado mintieron cuando dijeron que no podían hablar por un supuesto “secreto de sumario”.