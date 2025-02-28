Fabiola Yañez consiguió trabajo en España

La ex primera dama será colaboradora de OK Diario, un portal de noticias español donde fue entrevistada varias veces. La noticia, revelada por el diario La Nación, se da a pocos días del procesamiento de Alberto Fernández en la causa penal por violencia y de la noticia que consiguió la residencia española.

“Secretos de una ex primera dama”, será la nueva sección de moda, belleza y lifestyle que tienen preparada para Yañez en OK Diario, un medio cercano a la derecha española fundado por el periodista Eduardo Inda.