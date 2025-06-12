Google maps no perdonó a Cristina: “Casa de la Chorra”

La vigilia de los seguidores de Cristina Kirchner en San José 1111 puso nervioso a más de uno. Si se busca la dirección de la casa de la ex vice aparece una leyenda muy llamativa: “Casa de la chorra condenada”.

El departamento de Constitución se llenó de militantes desde el martes, cuando se conoció el fallo de la Corte Suprema.

La ex vicepresidenta pidió cumplir con la prisión domiciliaria en ese departamento, donde también vive Florencia Kirchner. La definición está en manos del juez Jorge Gorini.