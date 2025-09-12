¿Los intendentes tendrán la misma energía para recolectar votos en octubre?

Es el gran interrogante. El envión del voto protesta al plan económico no le da muchas chances a los peronistas no k.

Había una sensación, antes del 7 de setiembre, que los intendentes del Conurbano restarían energía en la elección de segundo round,  prevista para el 26 de octubre, por esto de que las listas -para esa instancia- las armó Cristina Kirchner. Sin embargo, la fuerte ventaja obtenida por el peronismo (impensada), obligaría a cambiar de planes. La idea de restarle apoyo a una compulsa que le cuadra más a Cristina que a Kicillof derivó en otras perspectivas.

El peronismo está olfateando poder antes de lo imaginable, tras un desprestigio acumulado por décadas.

Milei lo hizo. O también la necesidad apremiante de votantes que están lejos de autorregularse en sus consumos,  o que el mes (para ellos) termina los días 20. El peronismo fue, en estos casos, un instrumento para darle el mensaje al plan económico de Milei. No hay señales que esto lo hayan entendido o que quiera cambiar, en algo, el rumbo del plan original.

Por esto, las señales que da el campamento del gobernador Kicillof y lo poderosos intendentes del PJ es que para saldar las diferencias con Cristina hay tiempo, y que primero estaría aprovechar el cambio de clima del votante. La elección de octubre se sostiene, en gran parte, por lo que vuelva a ocurrir en la Provincia, que representa el 40 por ciento del padrón electoral.

A la vez, provincias como Córdoba y Santa Fe serán otro foco de atención. En ellas, gobiernan mandatarios provinciales refractarios a los libertarios.

La ex mandataria, presa por corrupción, perdió protagonismo nacional pero sigue anclando a los renovadores de su partido. Al gobernador de la provincia le tiene rencor eterno, por varios motivos. El principal fue que tomó distancia de ella en un par de definiciones. Su gabinete se purificó, mantuvo la acción de desdoblar las elecciones provinciales. pese a la postura contraria de Cristina, y fundó un movimiento transversal alternativo llamado Movimiento Derecho al Futuro. Tambien rompió lanzas con La Cámpora llevándose a uno de sus principales cuadros: el “Cuervo” Larroque.

Las diferencias, entre ambos, se podrán dirimir más en vistas a las elecciones presidenciales. Los kirchneristas presionarán para conseguir el indulto de su líder. Por las dudas, en el lugar de detención del barrio de Constitución, la ex mandataria recibe a todos los que le tocan el timbre desde el partido. Un visitante inesperado fue la siempre joven promesa, Juan Manuel Urtubey.

Dicen que esa visita tuvo que ver con su necesidad de unir a sectores del peronismo salteño para enfrentar al gobernador Gustavo Sáenz e intentar regresar al poder de la provincia. Un juego de conveniencias mutuas, ya que CFK está haciendo un casting para generar una interna presidencial partidaria y no hacerle fácil las cosas al gobernador Kicillof.

 

 

 

 