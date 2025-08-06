Hay ruidos en C5N por el distanciamiento de Cristóbal López y De Sousa

Confusión en las segundas líneas del canal. La pelea por Mauricio y una línea difusa con Cristina.

Hace dos meses algo se rompió. Quienes compartieron celda en Ezeiza, acusados de fraude al Estado se desconfían mutuamente. El chispazo determinante fue cuando Cristóbal, que estaba más abocado a los negocios por fuera de los medios, advirtió que su socio tenía contactos con Mauricio Macri. Una cosa era hablar con el jefe de Gobierno, Jorge Macri, y otra muy distinta con quien habría sido, para ellos, el factotum para meterlos presos.

Fabián De Sousa venía abriendo una agenda de contactos por fuera del kirchnerismo duro, con vistas a la supervivencia económica del medio. Varias veces sus colaboradores ignoraban los llamados de Cristóbal. Hace dos meses ambos se sentaron a negociar cómo seguir con la unidad de negocios. De Sousa pretendió quedarse con el manejo pleno de C5N y Radio 10. López contestó limpiando a su entorno. Entre otros fueron desplazados Ignacio Vivas e Julián Leunda.

Ahora, el mando natural parece ser otra vez Cristóbal López, quien siempre se referenció en Néstor Kirchner y con Cristina tuvo relaciones zigzagueantes. En cambio, De Sousa tiene aceitada la relación con la ex presidenta, ahora detenida por corrupción en su domicilio.

Antes de caer presa, Cristina visitó el canal C5N para una entrevista pautada donde dijo que sería candidata por la tercera sección electoral. Tras la nota, la ex mandataria tuvo una larga charla con De Sousa. Fue la última imagen de él con gesto de mando dentro del canal.

La pulseada está generando ruido interno y confusión entre los periodistas estrella del canal. ¿A quién responder como mando directo? Por otro lado, la pelea viene afectando la caja publicitaria, en un contexto complicado para todos los medios que no se alinearon en forma directa con la Rosada.

Carlos Infante, hombre de confianza de Cristóbal, volvió a tener influencia en el canal desde afuera. Las divisiones, entre los CEOS enfrentados, quedaron así: Cristóbal tomó el control de C5N y Radio 10 . En esa reorganización también pasará a controlar la constructora, los servicios petroleros y la aseguradora. De Sousa manejará los inmuebles, el negocio del petróleo y gas, y AlPat, la planta de potasio de Sodio en Río Negro. Dicen que la cosa quedó en tensa calma.