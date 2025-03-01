Jony Viale explotó por una comparación insólita de Tenembaum

El periodista de radio con Vos se preguntó si hay diferencia entre los asesinos de Kim que salen a robar y el tuit de Milei por $LIBRA

El editorial de Ernesto Tenembaum se preguntaba si hay diferencia entre los asesinos de Kim que salen a robar y el tuit de Javier Milei por $LIBRA. ¿Cuál es la relación de causalidad respecto a una sociedad que se desintegra en términos morales cuando el presidente hace ese tipo de cosas?”, fue una de las preguntas que se hizo al aire en Radio Con Vos.

En esa misma intervención, Tenembaum dijo que “no son los primeros” pero “le dan una vuelta” en relación a supuestas maniobras de corrupción.

“No lo entiendo … Me explota la cabeza … Qué carajo nos pasa. Resulta agotador que no se hagan cargo de las cosas”, respondió Viale en su programa de TN.