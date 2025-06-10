La Corte condenó a Cristina Kirchner y no podrá ser candidata

El Máximo Tribunal confirmó la condena por el caso Vialidad.

La Corte Suprema le puso punto final al caso Vialidad. Rechazó los recursos de queja y dejó firme la sentencia condenatoria que le atribuye a Cristina Kirchner el delito de administración fraudulenta en perjuicio del Estado. Deberá cumplir una pena de seis años de prisión y será de cumplimiento efectivo la inhabilitación para ejercer cargos públicos. La decisión del máximo tribunal frustra la pretensión electoral de la ex vicepresidenta.

Por unanimidad, la Corte integrada por los ministros Horacio Rosatti (presidente), Carlos Rosenkrantz (vicepresidenta) y Ricardo Lorenzetti, rechazó los nueve recursos de queja que habían presentado las defensas. Las quejas ni siquiera fueron estudiadas, sino que continuando con la propia jurisprudencia del máximo tribunal, se entendió que no eran admisibles los reclamos.

Esos planteos que habían ingresado el 13 de febrero a la Corte tenían como único objetivo anular la decisión de la Cámara de Casación, que confirmó la sentencia que el Tribunal Oral Federal 2 (TOF 2) dictó en diciembre de 2022, a través de la cual daban por corroborados los hechos de corrupción investigados alrededor de los 51 contratos viales adjudicados a Lázaro Báez entre 2003 y 2015, las tres gestiones kirchneristas.

El fallo tardó en conocerse más de la cuenta. “Las sentencias dictadas por los tribunales anteriores se asentaron en la profusa prueba producida – valorada de conformidad con las reglas de la sana crítica (artículo 398 del Código Procesal Penal de la Nación) – y en el Código Penal sancionado por el Congreso, sin que se haya demostrado en modo alguno que la decisión apelada no constituya una derivación razonada del derecho vigente de conformidad con las circunstancias particulares comprobadas en la causa, ni que durante el proceso se haya vulnerado alguna garantía constitucional. El debido proceso ha sido salvaguardado y la recurrente ha obtenido una sentencia fundada en ley”, dice la sentencia.