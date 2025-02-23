Larreta cerca de tomar una fuerte decisión

El ex candidato a presidente se iría el PRO. Analiza repercusiones de su ultimo cruce con Milei y movimientos de Macri. Semanas clave.

” Nosotros no nos vamos , se fueron ellos del PRO”. Hasta frase de estudio , en el marketing político de su circulo intimo, impera para el día del anuncio que asoma como inminente.

En realidad, mas allá del juego de palabras , el ex Jefe de gobierno porteño planea armar una nueva estructura política en alianzas transversales sobre todo apuntando a Martín Lousteau. La cercanía de sectores amarillos a Javier Milei terminó de convencerlo que ese seria su mejor escenario para relanzarse.”

Larreta no integra la conducción del partido y está en desacuerdo con “entregarle el PRO a Milei”. Su relación con Mauricio Macri es prácticamente inexistente. De todas maneras analiza su equipo la oportunidad del anuncio ya que el fundador del PRO está en un punto de ruptura con la Rosada.

La fuerza sigue colaborando a nivel parlamentario con el oficialismo pero el circulo de Milei le pone un muro al macrismo para avanzar en un acuerdo electoral sin restricciones.

“Te lo digo en buen porteño, me hinchaste las pelotas”, fue la respuesta en tono barrial de Horacio ante el ataque tuitero del presidente de la nacion. Habrá que esperar próximos movimientos.