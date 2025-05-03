Las abstenciones favorecieron el dictamen de reelecciones indefinidas

Hubo un dictamen favorable en el Senado bonaerense a favor de reeditar un esquema repudiado. Quién es quien en la movida.

La iniciativa de reeditar las reelecciones indefinidas en la Legislatura bonaerense partió del bloque Unión por la Patria pero fue clave el comportamiento de otros sectores políticos, incluidos el de la LLA de abstenerse en el votación de la Comisión de legislación General. Incluye favorecer reelecciones indefinidas entre legisladores, concejales y consejeros Escolares.

Entre los que votaron a favor figura Carlos Kikuchi, ex libertario de Milei. Hubo 6 votos a favor y 3 en contra que emitieron Cristian Gribaudo (PRO), Flavia Delmonte (UCR) y Florencia Arietto (LLA).

El espacio de Sergio Massa fue uno de los impulsores del proyecto que un grupo de intendentes del PJ busca rediscutir. Si el texto llega al recinto, el massismo votará en contra.

Las ausencias llamativas  de las senadoras Daniela Reich, que sí es de La Libertad Avanza y responde al intendente de Tres de Febrero, Diego Valenzuela, y la senadora del bloque de UP Sofía Vanelli, que forma parte del Frente Renovador, fueron otro dato importante.

Intentarán aprobar la iniciativa de elección indefinida antes del 8 de agosto, fecha del cierre de listas, lo que le permitiría entrar a muchos de los que les vencería el mandato.