Los famosos que fueron tentados por la LLA para competir en la Ciudad

Hay dos conductores en danza por las dudas que el vocero no sea de la partida.

Manuel Adorni asoma como el candidato puesto para encabezar la lista de legisladores en la elección del 18 de mayo. La elección es crucial para la La Libertad Avanza porque se enfrenta al PRO por primera vez en su territorio.

Adorni no tendría muchas ganas de ser legislador por la Ciudad por lo que ya se pensó la posibilidad de que siga ejerciendo su rol de vocero, renunciando a uno de los dos sueldos.

La Libertad Avanza también llamó a dos conductores de TV: Iván de Pineda y Mariana Brey. 

El primero habría rechazado la propuesta de plano. Brey en cambio pidió tiempo. En el oficialismo llegaron a medir a la conductora y panelista de C5N. Sus peleas en el canal kirchnerista le sirvieron para hacerse un lugar entre los fanáticos de Milei.

Todavía no están confirmados los candidato de todas las fuerzas pero todo se encamina a batalla con figuras como Rodriguez Larreta, Maria Eugenia Vidal, un candidato de LLA, Leandro Santoro, algún tapado más y posiblemente Marra, que está jugando al misterio luego de ser expulsado del oficialismo. Si juega le sacará muchos votos a la lista libertaria.