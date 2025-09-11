Los nombres de Vidal para la Corte: un ex gobernador y un ex apoderado de su partido

El gobernador amplió el Tribunal Superior de 5 a 9 miembros. Ahora mandó ternas.

El gobernador de Santa Cruz, Claudio Vidal, decidió ampliar el Tribunal Superior de esa provincia, de 5 a 9 miembros, un recurso siempre cuestionado por la política. Con el objetivo logrado, ahora mandó los candidatos para ocupar esas vacantes. Entre los nombres aparece un ex gobernador y ex apoderado del partido de Vidal.

La nueva Ley Orgánica de la Justicia establece que los vocales del STJ serán designados por la Cámara de Diputados a partir de ternas remitidas por el Poder Ejecutivo.

Las ternas aterrizaron ayer en la Legislatura provincial.

En una de esas ternas aparece el ex gobernador de Santa Cruz y actual diputado nacional de Por Santa Cruz, Sergio Acevedo, cuyo mandato vence este 10 de diciembre. La terna se completa con Norberto Miguel Castello y Marcelo Urbano Quintero.

Otra de las ternas está integrada por Gabriela Analía Castro (actual presidenta del Tribunal de Cuentas provincial), Gabriel Contreras (juez penal de Caleta Olivia) y Fernando Hernán Kustich, un abogado que fue apoderado de SER y está vinculado al ex senador Nicolás Fernández. 

La tercera terna está integrada por el abogado integrante de la Fiscalía de Estado de la provincia, Juan Lucio Ramón De la Vega; Natalia Linardi y Julián Michavila.

La última terna está compuesta por Ramiro Esteban Castillo (actual Fiscal de Estado), José Antonio González Nora (que se desempeña en la Justicia Federal de Caleta Olivia) y David Ezequiel Ghizzardi (ex abogado del Consejo Provincial de Educación).