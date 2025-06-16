María Julia Oliván internada: sufrió un accidente doméstico en su streaming

Fue por manipular una estuga con etanol . Tiene el 205 de su cuerpo quemado. Qué dijo.

La periodista habia terminado su programa y se dispionia a programar un contenido nuevo de su empresa de streaming. Los estudios que quedan en el barrio de Belgrano, quedaron conmocionados por el accidente que tuvo la conductora manipulando, en sus oficianas, una estufa de etanol.

Se le prendió su ropa y asistida por la hija de Bonadeo, Valu, quien la instó a que se desprendiera de lo que tenia puesto, pudo salvar su vida. Oliván fue corriendo a la ducha y amortiguó el ompacto dle fuego. Terminó internada en el hospital Alemán, donde se recupera en terapia intermedia.

Oliván contó todo en las redes. Allí recordó que algunos haters que le desearon el mal estarán contentos. Ella estuvo frestejando con champagne la detención de Cristina.

 