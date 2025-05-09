Mile denunció a Viviana Canosa y a otros dos periodistas

El Presidente presentó una denuncia penal por calumnias e injurias contra Viviana Canosa. La presentación fue sorteada en Comodoro Py y le tocó al juzgado federal 2.

“Me enteré que estoy demandada, somos mandriles. Es grave, no me parece gracioso está muy mal”, dijo Canosa en su programa de TV.

Milie también denunció a Carlos Pagni, con quien viene teniendo cruces, y a un periodista del sitio de Roberto Navarro.