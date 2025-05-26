Milei a 18 grados

En la entrevista del viernes a la noche , en el programa radial de Gabriel Anello , el presidente Javier Milei llegó fuertemente custodiado. El reportaje duró casi tres horas y tuvo una particularidad: el primer mandatario pidió el aire a 18 grados , lo que hizo que los demás presentes se murieran de frio.

Milei suele pedir eso en todas las entrevistas que va en vivo , no importa la estación del año en que se desarrolle.