Monti pasa a la TV Pública

Carlos Monti se muda a la TV Pública, luego de alejarse de Net TV.  “MBA” (Mediodía Bien Arriba) será el magacine que va a conducir con varios panelistas, entre ellos Guillermo Pardini. Mientras unos entran al canal estatal otros peligran su continuidad como el el caso del programa de Denise Dumas.