Nancy Pazos contra Bullrich: “La violencia está en tu esencia, vos ponías bombas”

La periodista de Radio 10 hizo un duro descargo al aire contra la ministra de Seguridad por la situación del fotógrafo Pablo Grilo. “Quién te ha visto y quien te ve… Vos ponías bombas, la violencia está en tu esencia”, lanzó.

Grillo está muy grave luego de recibir una cápsula de gas disparada por un efectivo.