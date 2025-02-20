¿ No era que no sabía Milei de Criptomonedas?

Se conocieron videos de difusión declares sobre ese tipo de inversiones que hacía con Agustín Laje. Con Viale dijo que no sabe nada de criptomonedas.

En la polémica entrevista , el presidente se defendió del escándalo del tuit de promoción de la Criptomoneda $Libra diciendo que no entendía nada de esa expertise. La estrategia que le recomendaron al primer mandatario es quedar como un tarambana pero lejos del escenario de complice de una estafa.

Sin ambargo, Hay diversos videos de cuando era asesor económico , fuera de al caseta política pero dentro de la empresaria, donde exhibe un perfil de experto en la materia . ¿ Será un agravante en la investigación ?

 