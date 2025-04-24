La mujer que le pagó Moretti fue acusada por la madre de Marcelo Balcedo de lavado

La madre del sindicalista denunció a María José Scottini de obligarla a venderle dos propiedades en casi 2 millones de dólares, a pagar en 135 cuotas.

María José Scottini es otra protagonista del escándalo del presidente de San Lorenzo. Es la mujer que aparece en la cámara oculta entregando 25 mil dólares. En el video hablan de un fichaje pero luego ambos salieron a hablar de “una donación”. La respuesta pública pareció coordinada. Primero salió Moretti en Tyc Sports y unos minutos después la empresaria platense con el mismo argumento.

Scottini es conocida en La Plata por su cercanía con Marcelo Balcedo, el ex titular del SOEME que fue condenado en Uruguay y nunca pudo ser juzgado por la Justicia argentina.

¿Que rol cumplió tras la detención de Balcedo?

La madre del sindicalista, Myriam Reené Chávez, fallecida en 2024, la acusó dos años antes de estar detrás de una maniobra junto a uno de los abogados de su hijo para sacarle dos propiedades millonarias. “Me hacen vender dos casas mías una de Bariloche y otra de Cariló. Me hicieron firmar en un momento en el cual yo estaba mal emocional y psicológicamente y cuando me dí cuenta que estaba inhibida y no podía firmar nada”, denunció. Se refería a Scottini y a José Alejandro Belfer, quien tenía un poder para manejar los bienes de Balcedo.

Chávez fue por más. Habló de lavado: “Yo no sé de donde salen los millones que me están depositando, del diario no son, de mi hijo no son. Entonces de algún lado están lavando dinero”. 

La madre de Balcedo aportó ante la Justicia la escritura que le hicieron firmar, donde Scottini se comprometía a pagar USD1.800.000. Lo más llamativo es que solo aportaban 10 mil en efectivo y el resto se pagaría en 135 cuotas mensuales.

La operación no se habría podido concretar porque todos esos bienes estaban embargados. De hecho, el TOF 1 decomisó ambas propiedades hace pocos meses cuando condenó a todos los allegados a Balcedo.