¿Quién es la senadora que volteó Fichia Limpia?: la ex profesora de matemáticas que le rinde culto a Rovira

Sonia Rojas Decut es senadora desde diciembre de 2023. Había dicho que iba a votar a favor.

Sonia Rojas Decut no viene de la política tradicional. Fue profesora de matemáticas en la Universidad Nacional de Misiones y luego rectora del Instituto Santa María en Posadas, donde trabajó durante 26 años junto a la Congregación de Siervas del Espíritu Santo. Su saltó a la política se remonta a 2021. Fue dos años diputada provincial y en 2023 saltó al Senado de la Nación, de la mano de Carlos Rovira, el hombre que domina la política de Misiones en las últimas dos décadas.

Dentro del Senado, Rojas Decut se especializó en los temas educativos, pero siempre estuvo fuera del radar de los grandes medios de comunicación. En su provincia, la llegaron a tildar de la candidata “cheta” porque cambió su look apenas se metió en la política y recorría los barrios pobres vestida con trajes. “Misiones no tiene una Juliana Awada, pero también tiene sus exponentes de la escena política femenina que destilan fina elegancia, belleza discreta y mucho “glam”. En esa línea podemos situar a la diputada provincial Sonia Rojas Decut, quien continúa ganando protagonismo en la escena pública, con apariciones cada vez más frecuentes fuera del contexto de los actos oficiales o la Legislatura”, describía en 2022 un medio local.

Rojas Decut aportó uno de los 35 votos que hicieron caer el proyecto de Ficha Limpia. El otro senador misionero que responde a Rovira, Carlos Arce, también votó en contra. Sin embargo, hace poco más de un mes, la senadora había mostrado una postura diametralmente opuesta.

“Nosotros hemos acompañado la media sanción de Ficha Limpia. Creemos que la política argentina necesita hoy más transparencia, las instituciones debemos responder a la confianza de la gente con herramientas claras y eficaces”, dijo Rocas Decut el pasado 5 de abril en Radio Up de Posadas. Un papelón.