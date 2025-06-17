Rociados por el fútbol

Juan Pablo Varsky y el relator Pablo GIralt tuvieron un sobresalto en el partido inaugural del Mundial de Clubes. En el verde césped feorn rociado con el agua de las regaderas , previo al partido. Los profesionales se lo tomaron con humor y hasta le encontraron el aldo positivo. Estuvo bueno refrescarse con las altas temperaturas que acontecen en Miami.

 