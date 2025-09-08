Rovira se fue a ver a Colapinto a Monza

El ex gobernador de Misiones Carlos Rovira estuvo presente en el GP de Monza. Lo vieron muy entretenido en vip del equipo Sauber, que tiene a Nico Hülkenberg y Gabriel Bortoleto en sus filas. Desde esa posición de privilegio, pudo ver el desempeño del piloto argentino. Colapinto otra vez no tuvo el desempeño deseado y terminó en el puesto 17.