Ruckau desmintió una escena de la serie Menem

La serie de Menem está trayendo diversas polémicas entre los protagonistas de esa década. Es el caso con el ex vice presidente y canciller , Carlos Rukcauf, quien se vio obligado a desmientir una escena que lo tiene como protagonista. En la serie , Sbaraglia (Menem) reta al actor que ahce de Rucucu por no haber anticipado con informes de inteligencia el atentado de la AMIA. En la ficción , el protagonista le suelta: “vas a durar menos de lo que duraste con Isabel”.

Ruckauf asegura que ese diálogo nunca existió y que “un número uno como fue Menem, elegía muy bien a sus colaboradores”.