Se activó la causa LIBRA: allanaron a dos empresarios cercanos a Karina Milei

Se trata de Mauricio Novelli y Sergio Morales, quien renunció luego de los allanamientos.

La causa local por el escándalo de $LIBRA finalmente se activó. El fiscal Eduardo Taiano allanó el domicilio del empresario cercano de Karina y Javier Milei, Mauricio Novelli, las oficinas de su empresa Tech Forum y la casa de su socio Sergio Morales, que tuvo que renunciar como asesor de la CNV.

Los allanamientos comenzaron en la sede de Tech Forum y la casa de Morales, en Capital Federal, y de acuerdo a la documentación hallada en la empresa continuó en el domicilio de Novelli, en la localidad bonaerense de La Lucila. De todos lados, el fiscal Taiano se llevó computadoras y teléfonos.

Novelli (29 años) es un hombre muy cercano al Presidente. El libertario era fundador de NW Professional Trader, una agencia que brindaba cursos de trading y que tuvo en su plantel de profesores al propio Milei, a cargo de una cátedra de Dinero y Precios.

Además, el influyente asesor financiero fue socio de Terrones Godoy en la organización del TechForumAr 2024, en el que Milei dio un discurso y en el que el Presidente se tomó la fotografía grupal con ambos organizadores y con empresarios como Julian Peh.

Además de Milei, Novelli y Morales, están imputados los empresarios tech Hayden Mark Davis, Julian Peh y Manuel Terrones Godoy.