Se desinfla la denuncia de Canosa: “Nunca acusó directamente a Lizy de delitos graves” 

La conductora fue a ver al fiscal Stornelli pero su denuncia se mandó a sortear.

Al margen del show mediático, que incluyó una conferencia de prensa en la puerta de Comodoro Py, la denuncia de Viviana Canosa ya tiene juez y fiscal: por el momento actuarán Carlos Rívolo y Sebastián Ramos. Así lo decidió la suerte del sorteo.

Canosa fue ayer a ver al fiscal Carlos Stornelli, tras la intervención de un mediador, pero en realidad fue todo un acting. La denuncia de la conductora nunca estuvo en manos de Stornelli. Se mandó a sorteo. Tampoco hubo secreto de sumario. A esa hora, cuando salieron de Tribunales, todavía no había sido sorteada en la Cámara Federal.

El abogado de Canosa aseguró que Stornelli hizo otra denuncia paralela “por si se cae la denuncia de Canosa”, algo insólito desde el punto de vista jurídico.

Según pudo saber este medio, el expediente terminaría en el juzgado de Ariel Lijo, donde ya hay una denuncia previa de las Madres de Víctimas de Trata. En esa causa actúa también la fiscal Alejandra Mangano.

La denuncia de Canosa tuvo un impacto mediático, pero trascendió muy poco de su contenido. En principio, habría asegurado que tiene pruebas de una red de pedofilia. Habría mencionado a un empresario muy famoso, que ya está denunciado en Tribunales, y a un conductor de TV. En el entorno de la conductora aseguran que el hilo conductor podría terminar en un directivo de ese mismo canal.

Horas después de hacer la denuncia, Canosa reculó al aire. Hablando con Franco Mercuriali, el abogado de Canosa dijo que “nunca acusó directamente a Lizy Tagliani de delitos graves”. Y agregó: “Lo que yo dije antes de interponer esta denuncia… una cosa es lo que dijo Viviana al aire, que es su verdad. Siempre que te avala la verdad es mucho más fácil que ir a la Justicia. Y otra cosa muy distinta es la denuncia que formulamos hoy en Comodoro Py”.

Pero un día antes, Canosa habló de videos con menores, y mencionó a Costa y a Tagliani. “De todo tengo pruebas”, repitió más de una vez.