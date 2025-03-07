Se sumó otro hijo de Moldavsky contra Lali

Ahora quien se fue de línea fue la hija del capo cómico. Otra vez en un streaming, Galia Moldavsky sugirió que la cantante pop ” se acost+o con media argentina”. Su hermano debió pedir disculpas al contar un aintimidad que habrpia tenido en Madrid con Lali. La artista es blanco permanente del oficialismo en voces como la del presidente Milie que la califica de “Lali depósito”.