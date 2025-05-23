Tras eludir la campaña porteña , Cristina reaparece en un acto en la ciudad

Dicen que será un primer gesto a su candidatura a senadora nacional. Quiere imponer el nombre del candidato a legislador nacional por la ciudad. Su enojo con Massa.

Cristina reaparece en una fecha patria. La ex presidenta hará un acto político en el barrio de Palermo, en la misma ciudad donde el candidato del espacio tranversal peronista (Santoro) , perdió ante Manuel Adorni. Un 25 de mayo a pleno locro picante.

Volverá a escucharse el “Che Milei”,  en el Polo Cultural Saldías, cerca del Barrio 31, uno de los de más baja participación en las elecciones porteñas con el 37%.

La líder kirchnerista aprovechará para recordar a la figura de Néstor en la antesala del armado de las listas de las dos elecciones próximas en a provincia de Buenos Aires.  El cierre de listas bonaerenses es el sábado 19 de julio, queda menos de dos meses pero las peleas internas en el peronismo no cesan.

Trscendió que Cristina quiere imponer nombres en esa lista como el de Mariano Recalde como candidato a senador nacional por CABA.¿ Ella irá como candidata en la tercer sección electoral bonaerense?

Ella se mantuvo invisible en la campaña del ex radical, Leandro Santoro. Está furiosa con Sergio Massa quien puso toda la energía en el apoyo , por atrás, al candidato del espacio peronista en la ciudad. Cree que Massa iba a pretender capitalizar solo el hiptótetico triunfo de Santoro , que finalmente no aconteció.

Complicada en el frente judicial, por ahora Cristina puede ser candidata ya que debe espedirse la Corte Suprema sobre la causa Vialidad. El peronismo bonaerese puede llegar a perder si el Mileísmo y lo que queda del PRO muestran unidad . La Jefa y Kicillof deben tolerarse, más allá de las intensas diferecias que tienen en medio de la interna del PJ.