Un video muestra a los dos senadores misioneros huyendo del recinto

Se trata de Sonia Rojas Decut y Carlos Arce, que se dieron vuelta y votaron en contra de Fichia Limpia.

No fueron las redes sociales. A las 22:04, la transmisión oficial del Senado mostró la votación en el Senado por el proyecto de Fichia Limpia. “Resulatda rechazada el orden del día 524”, dijo la vice apenas se conoció el resultado. Acto seguido, se hizo un paneo sobre el recint y se ve a dos senadores parándose y encarando para la salida.

Son los dos misioneros, Sonia Rojas Decut y Carlos Arce, que se dieron vuelta y votaron en contra. La senadora se distingue por su traje blanco.

Los dos estaban al lado de la salida. Tardaron segundos en dejar el recinto mientras los kitrchneristas festejaban alrededor de Alicia Kirchner, la hermana de la ex presidenta. “Huyeron como ratas”, se leyó en las redes.