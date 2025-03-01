Un vocero influyente que se dedicará a la dirigencia del fútbol

Se trata de uno d los coperos y operadores más influyentes de un actor institucional frente al circulo rojo. Estuvo expuesto por un escándalo pero básicamente le sedece el bajo perfil publico . Sin embargo, parece que tomará otra diagonal inclinado una campaña para intentar presidir el club Excursionistas .