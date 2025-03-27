Una intendenta libertaria de Córdoba en un camino sinuoso que la deja en la cuerda floja

Natalia Contini es intendenta de Anisacate, desde diciembre de 2023. Tiene un pedido de revocatoria de mandato, y una asesora condenada por corrupción.

La intendenta de Anisacate, Natalia Contini, se enfrenta a un momento político crucial al ser la primera mandataria libertaria en enfrentar un proceso de revocatoria de mandato. Este proceso surge en medio de crecientes cuestionamientos de los vecinos a su gestión, marcada por un discurso de lucha contra el Estado, la obra pública y la “casta política” que le dio el trampolín para saltar a las filas libertarias después de ganar las elecciones 2023 por tan solo 19 votos.

La acusación a Contini es por “Incumplimiento de los deberes de funcionario público, y abuso de autoridad de intendente municipal” a lo que los vecinos suman sospechas de posibles casos de corrupción, entre tantos otros.

Silvia Mariategui es la cara visible del grupo de anisacatenses que entregaron la primera solicitud con el listado de adherentes al juez local Pablo Contreras el 31 de enero de este año. Lo llamativo del caso, dicen los vecinos, es que la jueza subrogante Marisa Ocampo dio curso al pedido el 4 de febrero, para denegarlo tres días después, abriendo la sospecha. 

Según el artículo 162 de la ley 8102 de Municipios “podrán solicitar a la Junta Electoral que sean sometidos a la firma del electorado pedidos de referéndum y revocatorias un número de electores no menor al 3% del padrón utilizado en el último comicio municipal”. Según esto, los vecinos requerían de 200 firmas y presentaron más de 360, lo que les valdría poder pasar a la segunda instancia de 15 días hábiles para cumplimentar con la cantidad y certificación de firmas establecidos en los artículos 157 y 162, pero esta no sucedió.

“El pedido nuevo ya está formulado, se presenta próximamente en la justicia electoral de Córdoba directamente” explican los vecinos firmantes que quieren ejercer su derecho ciudadano. “Te puedo decir que el pedido de revocatoria es por su mala gestión, por su agresividad, porque dejó a 300 chicos sin el transporte escolar que los llevaba todos los días al colegio, porque los vecinos nos dimos cuenta que nos mintió toda la campaña, por el uso poco claro de los fondos públicos, por el aumento excesivo en las tasas locales y hasta corrupción”, dijo una de las personas firmantes, con alrededor de 20 hojas de motivos que justifican el pedido que presentarán en la Justicia cordobesa.

Otro de los aspectos más cuestionados es el aumento de la planta política, que se cuadruplicó desde su llegada al poder, con 40 asesores en la actualidad, después de haber despedido a 150 empleados municipales. Además, la controversia se intensifica con el nombramiento de Marisa Dasso como asesora, quien forma parte del círculo cercano de la intendenta.

El 4 de octubre de 2024, Dasso fue condenada por la Cámara 10 del Crimen de Córdoba a un año de prisión y dos años de inhabilitación para ejercer la función pública. Esto le valió como secretaria de Finanzas de la Municipalidad de Unquillo en la gestión del ex intendente Germán Jalil. Jalil y Dasso, fueron acusados por abuso de autoridad, por no haber presentado las rendiciones de cuentas establecidas en las ordenanzas municipales.

Otro punto de fricción lo genera la gestión de las obras públicas en Anisacate. Aunque la intendenta se presenta como responsable de los avances en infraestructura, la realidad es que las obras están siendo financiadas casi en su totalidad con fondos provinciales.

La situación toma un giro aún más preocupante con la intención de Contini de intervenir en la política de la Cooperativa de Luz de Anisacate. La Cooperativa lanzó este miércoles 26 de marzo la convocatoria a asamblea electoral para elegir sus nuevos delegados. Y Contini estaría armando una lista para las elecciones de la Cooperativa, que implicaría poder tomar el control de la misma a través de persona que responden a ella. “Que maneje la Cooperativa podría implicar un aumento considerable de las tarifas de electricidad, tal como ocurrió con las tasas municipales, que subieron un 1000% bajo su administración. Además de la discrecionalidad con la que manejaría el dinero de las obras que según dice serán privadas y administradas o supervisadas por la Cooperativa”, se quejan los vecinos.