Versiones de salida de Canosa del 13

Tras un paréntesis de observancia a la conductora que tropezó, varias veces, en hipérboles y denuncias sin sustento, las autoriadades de canal 13 estarían analizando su salida de la grilla. Las versiones crecieron al informar Canosa que se va ausentar unos días de la pantalla por razones persoales. Suar tiene la desición final. El raiting tampoco es el esperable.