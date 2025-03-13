Zago pidió disculpas y dijo que hay “una banda de ladrones” alrededor de Milei

El diputado intentó defender al Presidente pero lo terminó lastimando.

Oscar Zago protagonizó un escándalo adentro del Congreso. El video de los empujones con otros diputados recorrió el mundo. Al día siguiente fue a la TV a pedir disculpas, especialmente al pueblo de Bahía Blanca. Un poco tarde. En el medio, lanzó misiles contra sus rivales en el Gobierno, los mismos que el año pasado lo desplazaron del bloque de LLA.

“Milei no es lo que algunos creen que es”, fue una de las frases picantes en una entrevista con Novaresio. Y denunció que hay una “banda de ladrones” alrededor del Presidente. Se refería al escándalo de $LIBRA. En ese contexto resaltó que “entraron nueve tipos” a Olivos y a la Rosada.

“Me dejé llevar”, dijo Zago al hablar de la pelea en el Congreso. Advirtió que “se buscaba” que él se levantara de su banca, y denunció que Martín Menem “logró” que el Congreso “no funcione”.