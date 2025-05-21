A los memes contra Boca le llegó la venganza de los memes contra un River al hervor de un Calamar

En menos de 14 horas, una historia de cargadas por internet y envíos de Watshap dio un giro  de 180 grados. Los hinchas de Boca se cobraron venganza . tras la caida en la Bombonera frente a Independiente pasó lo inesperado: River afuera frente a Platense.

Los memes contra Boca apuntaron a Riquelme como una especie de Eternauta luchando por la supervivencia….


Y entonces, en ronda de penales y ante un árbitro (Falcón Pérez), que ya no sabía que hacer para inclinar la cancha, hubo un oscurecimiento en el Monumental y llegaron los otros memes…

 

Elpolémico Falcón Pérez es uno d elos elegidos para el Mundial de clubes.

 

 