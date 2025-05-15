Adorni tiene mucha imaginación para pensar en su reemplazo

El pimponeo que le hizo un periodista tuvo un resultado insólito. Adorni agudiza siempre su particular sentido del humor. Es difícil saber si se está ante un vocero presidencial o un standapero. Resulta que le preguntaron si tenia un ideal para su reemplazo cuando asumiera la banca a legislador porteño y contestó muy firme con dos nombres. Uno fue el del Cabezón Ruggeri. El otro es aún mas increíble: Alfredo Casero. ¿Será un chiste?