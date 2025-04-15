Alberto Fernández contrataca: denunció a Fabiola Yañez por falso testimonio

La presentación le tocó al juez Rafecas, que candidato del ex presidente para la Procuración.

Alberto Fernández decidió pasar a la ofensiva nuevamente, o al menos eso intenta. El ex presidente presentó una denuncia penal por falso testimonio contra Fabiola Yañez, que ahora se convirtió en una empresaria exitosa en Madrid.

En la presentación, Fernández acusa a Fabiala de mentir con varios temas lo llevaron a estar procesados por lesiones y coacción agravada.

– Mintió cuando me acusó de hostigarla.
– Mintió cuando dijo que la lesión que exhibía su ojo derecho fue el resultado de un golpe que le propiné.
– Mintió cuando me atribuyó haber lesionado su brazo derecho en una discusión mantenida antes del 12 de agosto de 2021 cuando quiso abandonar la Residencia Presidencial de Olivos junto a mi hijo Francisco. En – Mintió al atribuirme haberla sometido a restricciones a su libertad ambulatoria y haber condicionado sus acciones como Primera Dama.
– Mintió al decir que yo la instigué a realizarse un aborto en el año 2016.

El ex presidente fue procesado en febrero por el juez Ercolini por la denuncia de su ex pareja. El procesamiento es por los delitos de lesiones leves agravadas por haberse cometido en un contexto de violencia de género y contra su pareja, reiteradas en 2 oportunidades; lesiones graves agravadas por haberse cometido en un contexto de violencia de género y contra su pareja; y amenazas coactivas.

La guerra mediática y judicial también tiene causas en la Justicia porteña.

Fernández ya había denunciado por falso testimonio a la madre y la esteticista de Fabiola Yañez.