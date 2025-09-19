Antes del arranque, ya hay una baja en Polémica en el Bar

Según Yanina Latorre, Marina Calabró habría desistido de ser parte del retorno del mítico programa Polémica en el Bar. No se conocen más detalles. Mientras tanto, el conductor Mariano Iúdica se mostró entusiasmado con el regreso del ciclo que marcó una época en la televisión argentina.

El panel de esta temporada estará conformado por Diego Moranzoni, Carlos Maslatón, Emmanuel Danann, Javier Calvo, y Diego Recalde. 