Argentina 12: el canal de Santa María cambió de nombre y renovó su programación

El canal de noticias se renovó desde este miércoles. Las novedades

La señal de noticias de Victor Santa María ya no se llama “IP Noticias”. El nuevo nombre del canal es Argentina/12, con el objetivo de lograr mayor sinergia del multimedio, especialmemte con Página 12.

ARG/12 se anunció como “una nueva señal de noticias del Grupo Octubre”, de “información con opinión”, según el comunicado que distribuyeron a la prensa.

La programación que se anunció es casi idéntica a la que ya tenía IP. La figura del canal sigue siendo Victor Hugo Morales. Y ahora le agregaron la presencia de una red de corresponsales en diferentes provincias.

La programación del canal arranca con Agustina Díaz y Diego García Sáez, que conducen “A las 7”. Le siguen Monserrat Brizuela y Diego Kavlin , con “Mañanas picantes”; Luciana Rubinska, con “Central de Noticias”; Leandro Illia y Paula D´Ambrosio, “Tarde a Tarde”; Mariana Contartessi conduce “Solo Información Confiable”; Víctor Hugo Morales en “La columna de Víctor Hugo”; Analía Argento en “Diario de las 20”; Leandro Renou conduce “Redacción Página 12”; Guadalupe Regalzi y David Kavlin, con “Nuevediario”; y Diego García Sáez cierra la programación que va de lunes a viernes.

La renovación apuesta a levantar el mal momento. De hecho, la señal de noticias fue la que tuvo menos rating en el mes de octubre, con 0,14 puntos, detrás de Canal 26, con 0,48.