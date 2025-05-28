Crece el escándalo de Moranzoni: Crónica TV echaría a tres productores

El conductor fue echado por hacer una transferencia desde el celular de una mujer.

La mujer que destapó el escándalo, una paciente con ELA, ratificó que se juntaron algo más de $1.200.000 y que Diego Moranzoni hizo una transacción desde su teléfono por lo que se terminó quedando con menos de $900.000. “Le di mi contraseña durante el programa, cuando me devuelve el teléfono había menos plata”, ratificó la mujer en una entrevista con canal 9.

La denunciante se terminó cruzando con la mujer de Moranzoni en el programa Los Profesionales de Siempre.

Según trascendió, los dueños del canal tomaron la decisión luego de ver las cámaras de seguridad del canal. Las imágenes muestran que Moranzini manipuló el teléfono. 

Desde que comenzó el escándalo, Moranzoni dio a entender que fue todo “una cama” por cuestiones políticas.

 

 