Cristóbal va por los ultimos vestigios de la influencia de su socio en C5N

Como informamos , el dueño del holding Indalo, retomó el control de los medios de comunicacion. Ahora va por la cabeza de los conductores que son cercanos a De souza.

La venganza es siempre un plato frio. Cristóbal tras retomar el control de contenidos de los medios de su holding, va por la puntada final. Ha congelado a me os a 12 empleados entre periodistas, productores y columnistas ue consideraba cercanos a su ex compañero de celda, Fabián De Sousa.

En los corrillos del canal , algunos de sus integrantes transpiran por la proxima definición. Entre los cambios proyectados está el darle fin al programa de entrevistas de Julieta Camaño. En el canal dicen “ver para creer”. ¿ Se animará a apuntar a la pareja de su socio?.

Otra programa que tiene en vistas correr es el de espectáculo conducido por Bárbara SImons. Chicas Pochocleras lleva varias temporadas en el canal k.

Así otros , recibiendo las señales del freezer emprenderán otras prepuestas para el 2026.

Recordemos que el punto de ruptura entre Cristóbal y de Souza , tuvo que ver cuando el dueño de Indalo , advirtió que De Souza venia manteniendo canales de contacto con Mauricio Macri. Las conas volvieron a sintonizar plenamente con la detenida en el barrio de Constitucion.