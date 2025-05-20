¿Diego Recalde puede ser el sucesor de Adorni?

El rumor está dando vueltas hace tiempo. Diego Recalde, el economista de los pelos raros que deambula por todos los canales, podría ser el sucesor de Manuel Adorni.

Recalde admitió que lo tantearon de manera informal. El domingo dio un paso, haciendo las veces de conductor de la fiesta en el búnker de La Libertad Avanza.