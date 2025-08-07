El acuerdo “rodilleras” dejo heridos en el PRO

No habáfoto entre Karina y Mauricio. Le adjudican al fundador del PRO una extrema unilateralidad.¿ Había otro camino para los amarillos?

Mauricio no para de recibir críticas internas por el cierre del acuerdo con lo libertarios. En las chicanas dentro del PRO ya se lo ha bautizado el “acuerdo rodilleras”, por la cantidad de cosas que cedió el partido gobernante de la ciudad a la LLA.

Com muestra de este hervidero, Expediente Político pudo saber que se ha suependido cualquier foto representativa y conjunta del acuerdo alazcanzado en la ciudad.La expeculación era que habría una foto entre Karina y Mauricio. El ex presidente llegó a decir que la Secretaria General ha mantenido una posición dominante en las negociaciones. “Macri solo aceptaría una foto con Milei,pero en la Rosada la ningunean”, expreso una fuente de adentro de las negociaciones.

Al PRO solo le ha quedado la asapiración de entrar dos diputados nacionales y encima hay vetos de los violetas sobre algunos nombres que querían impulsar. Mauricio podría colar a su hombre de confianza Fernando de Andreis. El lugar de Jimena de la Torre, está bajo cuestionamientos del triángulo de poder libertario.

Antento , a nivel nacional las alainzas con la LLA quedaron circunscriptas a algunas provincias . Otras , clave en la plataforma electoral , como Santa Fe , Mendoza y Jujuy, han quedado desconectadas y los puentes se rompieron con los libertarios.

En definitiva, el PRO quedó impactado con el cierre de alaianzas y sobre todo el acuerdo tan deficitario en la ciudad. María E Vidal fue la única que lo expresó públicamente , comunicando que se abría del acuerdismo , esperando el vencimiento de su mandato como diputada, fuera de ese ruido. Ella y Larreta creen que el tiempo les dará la razó de no haber cuidado la identidad partidaria.

Sin duda, el más dañado de este resultado es el Jefe de Gobierno, Jorge Macri y todo su armado porteño. Patricia Bullrich a quedado como cabeza de renovación para acrecentar su caminio hacia la Jefatura de gobierno porteño. Tenber que hacer campaña para quien puede desplazarlo en el 2027 , es un sapo difícil de digerir.