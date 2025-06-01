El canal IP entró nuevamente en crisis: levantó toda la programación

Es por la salida del empresario Ariel García, dueño del laboratorio que produjo el fentanilo que causó al menos 30 muertes.

La señal IP Noticias levantó toda su programación desde esta madrugada, tras su último programa en vivo de la grilla de mayo. “Volverá a ser gestionado en su totalidad por el Grupo Octubre”, dice un comunicado oficial que se puso al aire.

La crisis sucede en medio de la salida de uno de sus accionistas en circunstancias extremadamente complejas. Se trata del empresario farmacéutico Ariel García Furfaro, quien había llegado junto a Alfredo Scoccimarro como nuevo director.

Esa relación terminó muy mal. Y ahora García Furfaro está asediado por la Justicia por por el fentanilo contaminado que derivó en la muerte de 34 pacientes internados en hospitales y clínicas de la provincia de Buenos Aires, CABA y Santa Fe.

Desde el 28 de marzo de este año, el laboratorio HLB Pharma tiene un nuevo presidente. Se trata de Sebastián Nanini, otro abogado. Pero la partida contaminada es de diciembre del año pasado.