El Gobierno presiona para que Cristina Kirchner no vaya a Comodoro Py

Quieren desalentar la movilización. ¿Qué debería pasar para eso antes del miércoles?

El Gobierno desplegó una serie de gestiones para intentar que la Justicia desactive la movilización a Comodoro Py para acompañar a Cristina Kirchner, que debería entregarse y quedar detenida.

El oficialismo mandó a varios interlocutores para convencer a los jueces del TOF 2 que es “muy peligrosa” la movilización a los Tribunales. Si las gestiones tienen resultado, los miembros del tribunal deberían hacer lugar a la prisión domiciliaria este martes. “Si lo hacen el miércoles a la mañana ya no sirve”, se sinceró un funcionario del área de Seguridad.

Para resolver, todavía falta el dictamen de los fiscales, que seguramente rechazarán el pedido. Sin embargo, el TOF le daría el beneficio a la ex vicepresidenta. El tema es cómo se la notifica. En Comodoro Py algunos sostiene que el tribunal debería hacerlo por Zoom. 

“Me parecería absolutamente lógico que las medidas de notificación puedan hacerse sin la que ex presidenta tenga que concurrir hasta los tribunales. Eso no va a generar nada positivo, va a ser un momento de tensión, de cortes, de movilización de fuerzas federales”, dijo el jefe de Gabinete, Guillermo Francos, en el canal de noticias A24.

El otro debate de fondo son las restricciones que le impondrá el tribuna a CFK para su arresto domiciliario. Es posible que hagan lugar al pedido para que no utilice una pulsera con GPS, pero habrá restricciones a las visitas.  

 