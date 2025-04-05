El Mileinitauro se desploma con su propia medicina y el embrujo de los gatos

Una semana negra para el gobierno. Todas derrotas previsibles en un contexto mundial de creciente complejidad.

La mitología japonesa venera a los gatos y les da un halo de poseer poderes especiales. Está el bakeneko, un gato con poderes sobrenaturales de cola larga. Para poseer esos donde el gato debe acumular experiencia.

Una leyenda especialmente aterradora dice que el bakeneko puede llegar a devorar a su amo para ocupar su lugar y controlar toda la casa. Continuan los dichos populares orientales diciendo que algunos gatos pueden metamorfosearse en figuras humanas o en leones.

Vaya saber qué de todo esto sucedió ente Macri y Milei, pero de ser aliados naturales pasaron a ser enemigos íntimos. Cuando a un monstruo se lo quiere derribar se le corta la cola o la cabeza. Fue una semana de luchas intestinas en el poder.

El presidente sufrió dos derrotas contundentes. En el senado,  le voltearon los dos pliegos de ministros a al Corte Suprema. El principal sostén de Ariel Lijo al ver la contundencia de la derrota, de su postulante, Lorenzetti decidió soltarle la mano a Mansilla, un cortesano express que deberá renunciar por las presiones emergentes.

El gobierno sabia qué sectores opositores olfatearon el nervio para pegar un golpe certero. Nada que no este en el juego de la democracia pero que el oficialismo acusa recibo transformándolo en teorías conspirativas.

Sin duda el Gato habría acompañado en esta y otras aventuras si no le hubieran cerrado el camino al manejo de lo que interpreta es su porción legitima de poder, cuando fue clave en dejar en el camino presidencial a Larreta.

En la política se cumple siempre la regla de Edipo, de hijos que termina matando a su padre pero también la tensión tiene su lado reverso, como nuestros cuentos tradicionales, leído en su literalidad, exponen la misma recurrente abominación de padres que abandonan a sus hijos en el bosque y ogros voraces que los persiguen para comérselos.

Milei abusa de su talento de pisotear cabezas y siempre hace una de mas. ¿Quién lo asesoró para ir entusiasta a Florida (EEUU) y volver con las manos vacías sin la foto de su admirado Trump? ¿ Es cierto que su verdadero lazo con Trump es a través de Elon Musk , y ahora este no estaría pasando su mejor momento con el republicano?

La foto no es el fin del mundo pero significaba toda una señal ante las grietas de su modelo contención de la macro y las dudas sobre la futura devaluación en la argentina. El FMI sigue fumando tranquilo , esperando el momento justo para liberar los primeros fondos frescos del nuevo empréstito , en un planeta atormentado por la política de aranceles del presidente norteamericano.

¿Es necesaria tanta sumisión  ante un personaje cada vez más odiado por el conjunto de las naciones desarrolladas?

También, el gobierno debió rescatar a Milei de su torpes declaraciones sobre Malvinas, desconociendo que el principio de autodeterminación de los pueblos no acredita derecho a usurpadores ni inquilinos circunstánciales.

Milei se levantó sobre la ciencia que el viejo mundo de la casta iba a dar el nacimiento de algo nuevo. Ni su talento habido tan arrollador ni lo viejo se ha muerto.

Hay demasiadas torpezas en momentos de definiciones trascendentales, que valen por encima de una elección.

Horacio Caride