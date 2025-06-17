El Tribunal Federal 2 firmó resolucion sobre Cristina antes del partido de River

Los integrantes del Tribunal Federal 2 dictó la resolucion de beneficio de prisión domiciliaria para Cristina . Lo hizo al filo del comienzo del debut de River en el Mundial de Clubes.  Resulta que los juece son todos hinchas del millonario. No se lo quisieron perder.

La que aparentemete no podrá tribunear , por un tiempo , es la ex presidenta condenada, ya que la resaolución señala que deberá guardar decoro sin alterar a la vecindad.