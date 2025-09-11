En un café se vieron por …¿ casualidad?

Macri estaba tomando un café en Tabac con su primo, Ángelo Calcaterra. Entoces,llegó Horacio. Dicen que fue un saludo afectuoso y casual. En ese café tradicional, sobre Libertador, suele ir siempre Larreta. Rodríguez Larreta y Macri ya habían coincidido en la gala que ofreció la embajada de Brasil en el Teatro Colón para celebrar un nuevo aniversario de su independencia. Pero en ese lugar el saludo se produjo a la distancia. Esto tuvo otro toque. ¿ Habrá fumara?