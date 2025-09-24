En un spot, Lousteau apuntó a los que no llegan a fin de mes y en las redes lo criticaron

El senador de la UCR encabeza la campaña de su partido unido a Graciela Ocaña.

La campaña para las legislativas del 26 de octubre se lanzaron con múltiples spots. El que más llamó la atención fue el del radicalismo , con la candidatura de Martín Lousteau , quien buscará renovar luna banca en diputados. El producto de campaña muestra cómo los argentinos , en su gran mayoría, hoy no llegan a fin de mes con sus salarios.

 

Una gran cantidad de usuarios de X, salieron a repudiar la “sensibilidad” del senador de la UCR. Le recordaron su pasado político de ministro de economía de Cristina, y lo llamaron “caradura”. “Ustedes entienden que Martín Lousteau hace un Spot haciéndose el sensible porque necesita tu voto y se pasó 6 años levantando la mano aumentándose su sueldo?? En serio pensas que somos tan pelotudos??”, dijo uno de ellos. También, le enrostraron cuando levantó la mano para aumentarse las dietas legislativas.

Es evidente que la imagen del economista está dañada ante la opinión pública. Por ello lanzó un nuevo sello llamado Ciudadanos Unidos. Como candidata a senadora por la ciudad, lleva a Graciela Ocaña. Un dirigente que viene pegando saltos de alianza en alianza en las últimas elecciones.