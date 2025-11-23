Estudiantes le dio la espalda al invento de la AFA y dejó afuera al “campeón”

Los jugadores del Pincha se negaron a formar un pasillo en homenaje a los jugadores de Rosario Central.

El campeonato inventado por los dirigentes de la AFA para Rosario Central desencadenó una reacción negativa sin precedentes. Los jugadores de Estudiantes se negaron a formar un pasillo en homenaje al supuesto campeón anticipado. La imagen fue muy fuerte. Encima Rosario Central quedó eliminado en los octavos de final.

La noticia de la semana había sido el enfrentamiento entre los dirigentes de Estudiantes y la conducción de la AFA.

Las redes explotaron por la reacción de los jugadores