EXCLUSIVO. Inédita cumbre de los fiscales federales en Comodoro Py

Se reunieron este lunes en un despacho del quinto piso para hablar del sistema acusatorio. Asistencia casi perfecta. Qué dijeron y cómo sigue la novela.

Los fiscales federales de Comodoro PY se reunieron este lunes a solas para plantear las dudas y los reclamos sobre la implementación del sistema acusatorio en ese edificio, previsto para el 11 de agosto. “Hace como diez años no nos juntábamos, estábamos casi todos“, contó uno de los presentes.

El cónclave se realizó en el despacho de Carlos Rívolo y tuvo asistencia casi perfecta. El único que no pudo asistir fue Guillermo Marijuán, pudo saber este sitio.

En esa reunión se escuchó un reclamo casi unánime: “la implementación tiene que ser con recursos”. El reclamo apunta a recursos humanos pero también técnicos. “Para abrir el teléfono de Piccirillo no hay UFED (es el programa que se usa para desbloquear)”, puso como ejemplo un fiscal. Y agregó: “Nos quieren mandar a la guerra con escarbadientes”.

Otro fiscal, en cambio, dijo que la reunión fue positiva y que la implementación del acusatorio (que le otorga el poder de investigar a los fiscales) es necesaria.

Luego de debatir durante casi tres horas, los fiscales decidieron pedir una reunión con el procurador Eduardo Casal para plantear los reclamos. Casi a la misma hora, el Procurador estaba en Mar del Plata junto al ministro Cúneo Libarona. En su intervención, casualmente, habló de la necesidad de los recursos para las Fiscalías.

“El sostenido compromiso institucional con la puesta en marcha del sistema acusatorio se refleja en un sinfín de medidas adoptadas para superar las marcadas carencias presupuestarias, de recursos técnicos, edilicios y humanos. Así, por medio de soluciones de contingencia, y de la optimización de todas y cada una de las herramientas disponibles, siempre se ha tenido en miras alcanzar esa transformación indispensable para hacer realidad los estándares que demanda el nuevo ordenamiento”, fue una de las frases de ese discurso.

 

 

Desde el ministerio de Justicia trascendió que se invertirán 200 millones de dólares por un préstamo del BID.

El problema es que faltan cuatro meses para la fecha prevista. “Si quieren empezar ese día se debería hacer una implementación de manera escalonada”, planteó uno de los fiscales.